Today's mortgage rates slide back toward record low territory | March 1, 2021

Check out the mortgage rates for March 1, 2021, which are trending down from last Friday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, mortgage rates have fallen since last Friday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, Down from 3.125%, -0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, Down from 3.125%, -0.250

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, Down from 2.500%, -0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, Unchanging

Rates last updated on March 1, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have fallen since last Friday. Though 30-year fixed mortgages remain above 3%, the drop in mortgage and refinance rates today saw rates across all loan types moving back toward record lows. Averages rates sunk 250 basis points to 2.833%. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, Down from 3.375%, -0.250

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, Down from 3.375%, -0.275

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, Down from 2.500%, -0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, Unchanging

Current mortgage rates

After surging last week, mortgage interest rates fell across all loan types today, with 15-year rates creeping back toward lows previously recorded in October 2020.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.000%. This is down from last Friday.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is down from last Friday.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is down from last Friday.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is the same as last Friday.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.875% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

How to get low mortgage rates

Current mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered.

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac, borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Mortgage interest rates by loan type

