1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning after man shot to death in Lake Placid: HCSO

article

The Brief One man has been arrested and another is wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting in Lake Placid on Wednesday night. Deputies said Marvin Lekeith Sholtz Jr., 30, was shot to death while driving a truck on Lake Groves Road. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.



One man is dead; another is in jail and a third is wanted for questioning after deputies say an ongoing dispute erupted into gunfire in Lake Placid on Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Marvin Lekeith Sholtz Jr., 30, was driving a gray Ford Fusion west on Lake Groves Road around 8:30 p.m. when a truck with two people pulled alongside and fired several shots before speeding away.

Sholtz’s vehicle, according to deputies, left the road and traveled through two front yards, striking a parked vehicle hard enough to spin it out of the driveway. Then the vehicle slammed into the next house near the front door with enough momentum to cause major damage to the outside of the home, according to HCSO.

Nobody in the home was injured.

Detectives said Sholtz had been in an ongoing dispute with the people in the truck.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the truck has been identified as 31-year-old Andrew Anthony Berry.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Detectives are searching for Leon Jarrell Simms, 38, of Sebring, for questioning in relation to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Tips can also be left through the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers on their P3tips app or by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on your cell phone, or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on the "Submit A Tip" button. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.