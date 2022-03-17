1 child killed, 1 injured at Arcadia preschool after driver crashes into playground: FHP

article

An 18-year-old without a valid driver's license was arrested after crashing into a DeSoto County playground, killing a 4-year-old and injuring a 5-year-old, troopers said.

The crash occurred Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Tampa woman, identified by troopers as Kiara Morant, who is from Tampa, was heading east on Magnolia Street in a Jeep Cherokee, approaching SE Mills Avenue.

During this time, the two children were playing inside a fenced playground area at Imagination Station Preschool. Troopers said the driver traveled off the roadway and in the direction of the playground.

The Jeep traveled over a raised concrete curb, collided with a street sign, traveled over the sidewalk on the southern side of Magnolia Street, crashed into a chain-link fence, metal post and wooden-support post at the corner of the preschool, according to FHP.

Troopers said it wasn't enough to stop the Jeep. It continued traveling east and crashed into several other wooden-support posts and playground equipment. The 4-year-old and 5-year-old girls were playing in that area and were struck by the Jeep.

Eventually, the vehicle topped after crashing into a tree. The 4-year-old girl was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital where she passed away. The 5-year-old was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The 18-year-old woman was also taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. She was arrested for not having a valid driver's license and booked into county jail.