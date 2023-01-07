HCSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots ring out during an argument in Brooksville

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting between two relatives.

According to investigators, two men got into a verbal dispute around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville on Friday.

The argument escalated and both men were shot.

One of the victim’s died at the scene. The other man was taken to an area trauma center and is listed in critical condition.

Deputies say the shooting was domestic-related and there is no threat to the community.