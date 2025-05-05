1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Tarpon Springs: Police

The Brief A woman is dead, and a man is injured after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs. Police say the driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash. The driver and his passenger stayed at the scene and police do not expect charges to be filed.



A woman was killed, and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle as they tried to cross U.S. 19 on Sunday, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

What we know:

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 19 southbound near Woodhill Dr.

Police say a man was driving a 2020 Kia utility vehicle southbound on U.S. 19 when he struck a 48-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.

The woman was taken to AdventHealth North Pinellas County where she later died.

The man, according to police, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center.

The driver of the Kia and his passenger were not injured in the crash. Police say they stayed at the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Police said at this time, it doesn’t appear there will be any criminal charges related to the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any additional information regarding the circumstances leading up to the crash.

What you can do:

The crash is still under investigation and investigators are looking for any witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Matt Geer with the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-938-2849.

