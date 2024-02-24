1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on US-27 in Highlands County: FHP

A teen driver was seriously injured, and a 38-year-old man was killed after a crash in Highlands County on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old Sebring girl driving an SUV was stopped for a stop sign on Orange Boulevard at the intersection of US-27 around 4:13 p.m.

Another SUV being driven by a 38-year-old Sebring man was headed north in the left lane on US-27, approaching the intersection of Orange Boulevard, according to troopers.

Authorities say a pickup truck being driven by a 40-year-old Lake Placid woman was stopped for traffic while facing east on the paved median at the intersection of US-27 and Orange Boulevard.

READ: Bicyclist dies after colliding with truck on US-301: FHP

The 16-year-old tried to cross the northbound lanes of US-27 in front of the 38-year-old's vehicle, according to officials. Authorities say the front of the man's SUV collided with the left side of the 16-year-old's on US-27,

After the crash, the front right of the teen's SUV hit the front left of the pickup truck, according to FHP.

Officials say the teen's SUV flipped and stopped on the paved median and the 16-year-old was seriously injured after the crash.

The 38-year-old Sebring man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died, according to troopers.

The crash is still under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter