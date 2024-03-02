1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County: FHP

A 50-year-old Haines City man died at a local hospital after a crash on Polk City Road early on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 35-year-old Haines City man driving a Nissan Rogue was headed west as a 29-year-old Haines City man driving a Honda Pilot was traveling east on Polk City Road around 3:30 a.m.

The 35-year-old lost control of the Nissan and entered the path of the Honda near the intersection of Prado Grande Avenue, according to officials.

Authorities say the front of the Honda hit the passenger side of the Nissan.

The 50-year-old man who was the passenger in the Nissan was taken to the hospital which is where he died, according to FHP.

Troopers say both drivers had minor injuries.

