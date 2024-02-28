Armed road rage suspect arrested after pulling gun on couple in Winter Haven Burger King parking lot: Police

A Winter Haven man quickly learned that he couldn’t always have it his way when he pointed a gun at another vehicle in the parking lot of a Burger King.

Winter Haven police say Brandon Williams, 27, let his temper get the best of him on Tuesday when he pulled into a Winter Haven Burger King parking lot around 4:35 p.m. as another vehicle was backing out of a parking spot.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Williams honked his horn, and the other driver began pulling away.

Police say Williams began yelling at the man and the woman in the vehicle, pulled up beside them, and pointed a gun at them.

Brandon Williams mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Afterward, Williams went to the drive-thru lane while the victims called law enforcement. The victims, according to WHPD, stayed on the line with dispatchers as Williams left the drive-thru and reported which way he was headed.

Deputies found Williams in the area of the Murphy Gas Station on Highway 17 across from the Lowes at Citi Center.

Deputies say they pulled Williams over and detained him. They say a gun matching the description given by the victims was found in the center console of Williams’ Durango.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

