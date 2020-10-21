1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Tampa home

article

Tampa police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5000 block of North 32 Street. When officers responded to the scene, they discovered three adults that had been shot in front of a house.

All three victims were transported to the hospital, where one of them died.

Police did not release a description of a suspect, but said there was no reason to believe there was a threat to the community.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.