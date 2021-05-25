1 dead, 3 still missing after helicopter crashes near Leesburg during training exercise

Search efforts continue on Wednesday after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near the Leesburg International Airport.

Investigators said four people were traveling in the helicopter. No survivors have been located and at least one death has been reported by Leesburg Fire Rescue.

The Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter crashed into a marsh near the airport., during a training exercise, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that the involved aircraft belonged to Brainerd Helicopters Inc./Firehawk Helicopters, located within Leesburg International Airport.

"At some point, some kind of mechanical failure evidently occurred and the helicopter went into a tailspin," explained Joe Iozzi, Captain with the Leesburg Police Department. "The tail separated from the main body of the aircraft, the tail went onto the airport runway area and the main body of the aircraft went back into that swampy, wooded area and fire crews are currently conducting a rescue operation."

A spokesperson with the FAA said the agency will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation and forthcoming updates.

Leesburg Fire Rescue responded to a helicopter crash near Leesburg Airport, May 25, 2021.

A small fire at the scene is under control and firefighters are receiving assistance from the U.S. Forest Service.

This is a developing story.

