1 dead, 4 hospitalized after head-on crash in Lakeland: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One person died at the scene of a crash on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Lakeland Police Department says officers responded to a crash that happened in the 4100 block of State Road 33 just before 9 p.m. According to authorities, a silver Toyota sedan was headed south on State Road 33 as a black Toyota pickup truck was headed north.

According to officers, for unknown reasons, the sedan struck the west curb, entered the center median, then crossed into the northbound lanes of State Road 33.

The two vehicles collided head-on, according to the police department.

READ: Wild video shows woman steal Porsche, run over owner in driveway

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all responded to the scene of the crash and began life-saving measures.

The driver of the sedan, 50-year-old Maurice Knight, died at the scene, according to authorities.

The driver of the truck and three passengers were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the youngest passenger was 5-years-old.

The roadway was partially shutdown for about four hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Camilo Almeida at camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: