1 dead after 'multiple shootings' occurred in Tampa apartment complex, police say

Tampa police are investigating after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex. In fact, they said there appeared to be multiple shootings Wednesday night at the location.

The shootings occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the Silver Oaks Apartments. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she passed away.

Police did not publicly identify her.

During the investigation, detectives said it seems there were "multiple shootings that occurred last night at the apartment complex."

No suspect description or identity has been released. Police said they are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.