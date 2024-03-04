1 dead after St. Pete boat crash, teens aboard vessel identified

One of the teens that was ejected from a boat that crashed in St. Petersburg on Sunday night died, according to officials.

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a boating accident near Bayshore Boulevard in St. Pete.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), United States Coast Guard (USCG), St. Petersburg Police Department, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) all responded to the scene.

Two 15-year-old boys, Collin Moorefield and Christian Tharakan were both on the 18-foot vessel when it hit a dock, according to FWC.

The investigation revealed that both boys were thrown into the water.

Officials say Tharakan, the operator of the boat, was recovered from the water.

The FWC, PCSO and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says they searched for Moorefield who was found by a good Samaritan and a St. Petersburg Police Department Officer.

The teens were taken to a local hospital, which is where Moorefield died, according to authorities. FWC says Tharakan has non-life threatening injuries.

"We would like to express our condolences to the Moorefield family and ask that the public give the family space during this difficult time," said Major Evan Laskowski, Southwest Regional Commander in a statement. "As a father myself, I can only begin to imagine the pain they are experiencing right now. I want them to know we are thinking and praying for them during this time."

The FWC is leading the active investigation with assistance from St. Petersburg Police Department.

