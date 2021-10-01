1 dead after Winter Haven crash involving construction equipment
article
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Troopers are responding to a crash involving a construction vehicle that left one person dead.
The scene of the crash is near the intersection of Avenue C SW and 2nd Street SW in Winter Haven.
A large earthmover appeared to have collided with a sedan. Photos from the scene showed the earthmover on top of the badly damaged sedan.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person was killed, but they had no other immediate details.
Advertisement