1 dead in Brooksville motorcycle accident: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a 45-year-old Spring Hill man was killed riding a Honda motorcyclist during a late afternoon accident near Brooksville on Thanksgiving .

FHP says the man crashed into a Chevy Equinox driven by a 44-year-old Brooksville man. Troopers say he was uninjured after the crash.

READ: Two killed in Land O' Lakes motorcycle crash

Authorities say the motorcyclist crashed into the car around 4:07 p.m. on Nov. 28 while trying to make a left turn at the intersection of US-41 on Ayers Road.