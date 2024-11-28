Two killed in Land O' Lakes motorcycle crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Two people were killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Land O' Lakes, killing two on Nov. 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP says those killed were the motorcycle’s driver, a 20-year-old Holiday man operating a Ducati M750, and his passenger, a 20-year-old Lutz woman.

The car’s driver was a 70-year-old New Port Richey man driving a Scion XB sedan. He is said to have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities say the motorcycle crashed into the car at around 5:40 p.m., trying to make a left turn at the intersection between Mile Stretch Drive and Arcadia Road.

