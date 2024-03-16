Reckless driver crashes at TPA entrance after multi-county high-speed chase, charged with DUI: FHP

A Treasure Island man led troopers on a chase through Hernando, Pasco and Hillsborough Counties after he was spotted driving recklessly early on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Troopers say they received reports of reckless driving on State Road 589 near mile marker 32 in Hernando County around 4:40 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man behind the wheel, later identified as 45-year-old Charles Bynum, was seen driving a silver Kia Sportage near southbound mile marker 24.

Troopers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the SUV was going over 120 mph and driving all over the road. After Bynum failed to stop, troopers say they began pursing the Kia.

The chase continued into Hillsborough County where Bynum was seen weaving in and out of traffic while going 110-130 mph, according to FHP.

Troopers say the Kia entered the entrance to Tampa International Airport and traffic began to increase. Bynum tried to squeeze in between two cars but ended up hitting the right side of a red Toyota sedan, according to law enforcement.

Officials say the collision with the Toyota caused the Kia to also hit the back of a Ford Explorer SUV. According to the arrest report, the Kia became disabled after the crash and slowly stopped.

After the SUV stopped, Bynum opened the driver's door and began running on foot after seeing troopers who were trying to command him to give up, according to FHP.

Authorities say Bynum tried to jump a fence but failed and took off running again. Bynum was tased and hit the ground before being arrested, according to law enforcement.

Troopers searched the SUV and say they found a small amount of marijuana on the driver's floor. Bynum admitted to having the marijuana on him after being read his rights, according to the arrest report.

Troopers suspected that Bynum was drunk because his eyes were bloodshot, watery and glassy, and he smelled like alcohol.

Officials discovered that Bynum had seven prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked, and it was currently revoked for 10 years stemming from a DUI.

Bynum refused medical treatment on scene, but was taken to St Josephs Hospital Main by a trooper to receive medical clearance for jail, according to FHP. Authorities say he also refused to provide samples of his blood.

According to the arrest report, Bynum was charged with:

Resisting officer without violence

Possession of cannabis

Driving under the influence 4th or subsequent violation

Driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury

Refusal to submit to testing (prior refusal)

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage x2

Reckless driving with property damage or personal injury

Aggravated fleeing to elude

Fleeing to elude highspeed

Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked

