1 dead, several teens injured after head-on crash on SR-39: Officials

article

A 27-year-old Auburndale man died on Friday night after a head-on collision on SR-39, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a Honda CB500 motorcycle was speeding while headed north on SR-39 just before 9 p.m.

According to officials, a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 17-year-old boy from Plant City was headed south on the same road. Authorities say the motorcyclist tried to pass multiple northbound cars in a no-passing zone south of Pattie Road.

READ: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery at Tampa apartment complex: Police

According to troopers, the motorcycle hit the Jeep head-on. After hitting the Jeep, the motorcycle flipped before colliding with a guardrail and bursting into flames, according to FHP.

Officials say the 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash after being propelled down an embankment.

The Jeep stopped along the shoulder of the road and the driver and several teenage passengers suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.