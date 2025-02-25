1 hospitalized after fire at Dunedin home

The Brief A house fire in Dunedin on Monday night sent one person to the hospital. It happened along Tradewinds Dr. No word on the condition of the victim or the cause of the fire.



One person was hospitalized after crews battled a house fire on Monday, according to Dunedin Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Dunedin Fire Chief Jeff Parks said firefighters responded to a home off Tradewinds Dr. on Monday night and found smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to put the fire out while paramedics took someone to the hospital, officials said.

What we don't know:

Dunedin Fire Rescue has not released details on the identity or condition of the person in the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by Dunedin Fire Rescue.

