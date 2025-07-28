1 hospitalized after fire at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person is in the hospital after crews battled a fire at a Sarasota home, according to fire officials.
What we know:
The Sarasota County Fire Department says firefighters were called just before midnight Sunday to a home in the 1600 block of Floyd St.
Crews found a fire inside the home and took an adult to the hospital, according to officials.
What we don't know:
No further details on the identity or condition of the victim, or the cause of the fire, have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Fire Department.