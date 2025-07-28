Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after fire at Sarasota home

Published  July 28, 2025 8:09am EDT
Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person is in the hospital after crews battled a fire at a Sarasota home, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The Sarasota County Fire Department says firefighters were called just before midnight Sunday to a home in the 1600 block of Floyd St.

Crews found a fire inside the home and took an adult to the hospital, according to officials.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity or condition of the victim, or the cause of the fire, have been released.

