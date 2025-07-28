1 hospitalized after fire at Sarasota home

The Brief A fire at a Sarasota home sent a person to the hospital. The Sarasota County Fire Department says firefighters were called late Sunday to a home in the 1600 block of Floyd St. Few details have been released, with officials only saying the person hospitalized is an adult.



One person is in the hospital after crews battled a fire at a Sarasota home, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The Sarasota County Fire Department says firefighters were called just before midnight Sunday to a home in the 1600 block of Floyd St.

Crews found a fire inside the home and took an adult to the hospital, according to officials.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity or condition of the victim, or the cause of the fire, have been released.