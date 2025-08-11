1 hospitalized in near drowning on Treasure Island Beach

The Brief Treasure Island crews responded to a near drowning near 126th Avenue. A male was found floating in the water and brought ashore by bystanders in the area. His condition isn't known.



Treasure Island crews responded to a near drowning near 126th Avenue on Treasure Island Beach Monday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

The Treasure Island Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to reports of the possible drowning at around 3:30 p.m. along with nearby fire agencies.

Authorities said a male was found floating in the water and was brought ashore by bystanders in the area. Emergency crews arrived and started trying to save his life.

He was taken to Bayfront Hospital in downtown St. Petersburg, according to crews.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition isn't known at this time.