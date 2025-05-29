Woman hospitalized, pet reportedly missing after fire at Clearwater mobile home

The Brief Crews battled a fire in the Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park early Thursday, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. Fire officials say one person went to the hospital with minor injuries and a pet is reportedly missing. Few other details have been released.



A woman is hospitalized and a pet is reportedly missing after crews battled a fire that severely damaged a mobile home early Thursday, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Officials say firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park off Gulf to Bay Blvd.

A woman made it out of the home and went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to investigators.

Clearwater Fire Rescue says a fire severely damaged a mobile home and sent a person to the hospital.

Fire officials say a pet is also reportedly missing in the aftermath of the fire.

What we don't know:

No further details on the missing pet have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

