Woman hospitalized, pet reportedly missing after fire at Clearwater mobile home
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A woman is hospitalized and a pet is reportedly missing after crews battled a fire that severely damaged a mobile home early Thursday, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Officials say firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park off Gulf to Bay Blvd.
A woman made it out of the home and went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to investigators.
Clearwater Fire Rescue says a fire severely damaged a mobile home and sent a person to the hospital.
Fire officials say a pet is also reportedly missing in the aftermath of the fire.
What we don't know:
No further details on the missing pet have been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter