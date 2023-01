article

Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire.

It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate, but one person was treated at the scene for

a minor injury.

No other information was immediately available.