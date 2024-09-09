1 injured in overnight shooting in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A man was shot following an altercation in Tampa early Monday morning, according to authorities.
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the 10000 block of North Aster Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to TPD, the incident stemmed from a disturbance between the victim and known associates. No arrests have been made at this time, and there are no known threats to the community.
TPD asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 813-231-6130.