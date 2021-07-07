Expand / Collapse search
1 killed, 1 injured after suspect opens fire on parked car in Tampa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the 3200 block of 49th St. in Tampa.

Police say the victim was sitting inside the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a passenger sitting next to him when the suspect approached the car on foot and shot the victim several times. 

According to TPD, the victim put the car in drive, traveled a short distance, and crashed into a group of parked cars.

The victim died. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Although it is early in the investigation, police say it doesn’t appear to be a random act. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-813-8477 or TPD’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.

