1 man dead after altercation at Tampa home leads to shooting: TPD

The Brief 1 person is dead after an altercation at a Tampa home led to a shooting, according to police. Investigators say that an altercation led to the shooting between two people who knew each other. The shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.



A man in his early 30s is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning at a Tampa home on the 6800 block of Adamo Drive, according to police.

Investigators say that an altercation led to the shooting between two people who knew each other.

The shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

First responders say that the victim sustained upper body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: