1 man dead after altercation at Tampa home leads to shooting: TPD
TAMPA - A man in his early 30s is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning at a Tampa home on the 6800 block of Adamo Drive, according to police.
Investigators say that an altercation led to the shooting between two people who knew each other.
The shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.
First responders say that the victim sustained upper body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
An investigation is ongoing.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter