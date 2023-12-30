1 man injured after Zephyrhills shooting, deputies investigating

article

One man was shot after an argument escalated on Friday night, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are investigating after they say a shooting happened around 8 p.m. near CR 39 and Gall Park Blvd.

According to officials, a dispute between individuals led to the shooting. Authorities say the man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say there is no public safety threat because all the parties involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.