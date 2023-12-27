Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash seized at Wesley Chapel home, no arrests: Troopers

Days after a 17-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pasco County, troopers said they've seized the vehicle involved in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened Saturday along Chancey Road near Bellmeade Court in Wesley Chapel. Investigators said the teen was walking in a marked crosswalk when the driver slammed into him and left him for dead.

According to troopers, they received an anonymous tip that helped them find and seize a dark gray 2013 Nissan Pathfinder at a Wesley Chapel home. Officials said the vehicle had damages consistent with the fatal crash.

No arrests have been made at this time, but FHP said the fatal crash is still under investigation.

A memorial was set up across the way from the Haven at Meadow Pointe Community by neighbors with flowers, teddy bears and an angel statue for the teen. His mom, who said her son's name was Andre, told FOX 13 they moved to Pasco County a few months ago, and things haven't felt right since losing her son.

Darlene explained Saturday night the teen left for a walk a few minutes before his younger brother. His brother was on his way to meet Andre when he saw the crash scene.

"I hope that whoever did this would at least find the heart to come forward," Darleen said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.