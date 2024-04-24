Couple signs $1 million gift to help Venice Theatre with Hurricane Ian recovery

A hole remains in the Venice Theatre, but the building stands as a beacon to the community.

"The heartbreaking thing was after Hurricane Ian. We started to see pictures of what happened to the theater and it sort of tugged on us," said Jim Boldt.

PREVIOUS: Venice Theatre is beacon of strength as community continues rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ian

Jim and Donna Boldt knew the impact the theatre has on the community.

Nearly two years ago, emotions were visible as theatre members embraced one another as they checked out the damage Hurricane Ian caused to the main stage of the Jervey Theatre building.

"We gave some money within the last few years toward the remodel and, trying to get things done, it became very very evident that that would never be enough," said Jim Boldt.

On Wednesday morning, the Boldts signed a one million dollar gift to the Venice Theatre.

Funding will help with hurricane restoration and to complete the whole campus.

READ: Developer appeals Colson Hotel demolition permit denial

Venice Theatre is renaming it’s Technical Arts Center the Boldt Technical Arts Center. Donna Boldt’s family has lived in Venice for decades.

Jim Boldt is the vice mayor of the City of Venice.

"To me, that’s a blessing being a third generation and our fourth and fifth come down as well. It’s like our legacy continues, and we need to keep this. This makes Venice what it is," said Donna Boldt.

Pictured: Jim and Donna Boldt

Damage to the Venice Theatre was estimated at $14 million dollars.

"This transformational gift from the Boldts today, I cannot even express the joy and the love for this community because they’ve been there to support us. Not only the Boldts but this community has given us such gifts and their treasure of money and treasure of time," said Kristofer Geddie the Executive Director of the Venice Theatre.

"We say we are like the Phoenix, rising from the ashes, but literally we cannot wait to see this building rise," said Geddie.

The Boldts hope their gift encourages others to give to rebuild a legacy that’ll last beyond a lifetime.

"It reminds people that it’s just families or people that can make a difference, and it doesn’t take a gazillion dollars. Every little bit counts and that’s the legacy people can say I helped to bring the theater back," said Donna Boldt.

To find out more about The Venice Theatre’s recovery efforts, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter