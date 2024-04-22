Developer appeals Colson Hotel demolition permit denial

article

At 1425 8th Street in Sarasota, boards cover the windows and entrance to the Colson hotel.

"It’s a significant building. We get a lot of requests for demolition -- we actually get over 100 a year -- as staff you can’t save everything," said Dr. Clifford Smith, Senior Planner for the Historic Preservation for the City of Sarasota.

Dr. Smith says the Colson Hotel is worth saving.

"It is really very significant to Sarasota’s history and the development of Sarasota, so that gives that building special significance, so that one is worth going through this process for," said Dr. Smith.

That’s because it tells the history of Overtown, now called the Rosemary District. The hotel was built in 1926 and was the first in the former African American community.

"This was advertised in the green book to let African American people know they were welcome in this hotel and in the city of Sarasota," said Dr. Smith.

Two weeks ago, the property became the center of debate. Owner Max Vollmer presented plans for townhouses and asked for a demolition permit.

The City of Sarasota’s Historic Preservation Board unanimously denied his request, but Vollmer has since appealed. City Commissioners will now have the final say following a hearing on the appeal, expected over the summer.

"I’m disappointed that the owner of this property didn’t get the message at the meeting with the historical board," said Walter Gilbert with the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition. "I still remember being over here as a little kid running around with family members, friends, my parents and watching the community slowly go away to where it was gone."

Gilbert and others don’t want to see the building disappear. They hope to preserve its legacy for future generations in Sarasota.

"There’s not many buildings that (are) as old as this building that’s left here in our community, and to preserve this type of building and this particular building is preserving Sarasota, City of Sarasota history," said Gilbert.

