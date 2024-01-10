1 of 5 men accused of shooting, killing 4-year-old in Tampa denied bond

One of five men accused of killing a 4-year-old child while she was sitting in the back seat of a car two years ago wants out of jail.

In August 2021, Andrew Thompson and four other co-defendants – James Denson, Jaylen Bedward, Quadarious Hammond and Zvante Sampson – are accused of shooting into another vehicle and killing the child, Suni Bell, while she sat in the back seat.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Thompson’s attorney asked the judge to release him on a reasonable bond. But, prosecutor John Terry wanted Thompson to stay exactly where he is.

WATCH: 4-year fugitive arrested in Hillsborough County after leading deputies on high-speed chase

"This was clearly a coordinated attack by all of these individuals. They were all participants in it," argued Terry.

Surveillance video released by police early on, showed a silver car Bell was riding in. It was being followed by a dark-colored car.

The child was sitting in the backseat when it was sprayed by bullets on Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street. At first, the family was unaware the child had been hit.

The child was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

READ: Frostproof JV basketball coach accused of inappropriate relationship threatened ‘to kill’ student: PCSO

The lead detective, Chris Celaya, testified that surveillance video shows Thompson and the others at a Chevron gas station, and Thompson admitted getting in the car just before the shooting.

"When he enters the vehicle to gunshots, I would say it was probably about a minute and 15 seconds. When he enters the vehicle from the Chevron," explained Celaya.

But Thompson’s lawyer pointed out the surveillance video from area businesses doesn’t show who is riding in each car involved. Detective Celaya conceded it, but also reminds the judge that Thompson had already acknowledged being in the suspect vehicle.

After hearing arguments, Tampa Judge Laura Ward said the prosecution had met its burden and Thompson was denied bond. He will stay in jail until his trial.

All five defendants will be back in court for a status hearing next week.