WATCH: 4-year fugitive arrested in Hillsborough County after leading deputies on high-speed chase

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect on Monday after he led deputies on a high-speed chase before attempting to elude them on foot.

According to HCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Scat Pack on Monday when Christian Doby, 26, fled at a high rate of speed.

Video from the HCSO Aviation Unit shows the suspect driving away from deputies before turning around, at which point they deployed stop sticks, striking three of the car's tires.

As the car continues to drive on faulty tires, the aerial video shows sparks flying from underneath his vehicle.

The Aviation Unit tracked Doby to an apartment complex at Puritan Road where he fled on foot with another occupant, according to the sheriff's office. K9 commands were made, and he was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Detectives found out that Doby had been a fugitive for nearly four years.

"This suspect put everyone's lives at risk by speeding through our streets, underestimating the skill of our deputies. Our deputies' training confirms that those who endanger our community will be swiftly brought to justice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Doby may have believed he could escape consequences, but now he will have plenty of time to think about the repercussions of his choices."

Doby faces several charges, including Fleeing to Elude - High Speed, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis over 20g, and others.