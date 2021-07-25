1 shot, killed in Sarasota following confrontation, deputies say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 3250 DeSoto Road.

According to deputies, witnesses said they saw the suspect shoot the victim following a confrontation. The suspect then fled eastbound on DeSoto Road in a grey or silver sedan with another unknown male.

The suspect is described as an unknown age white or Hispanic male, who was last seen wearing a white tank top.

Deputies say at this time this is an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800 or 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotasheriff.org.

