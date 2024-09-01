10 arrested in 'street takeover' at Hillsborough County intersection: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Ten people face criminal charges after what the Florida Highway Patrol called a "coordinated street takeover event" in Hillsborough County.

According to FHP, the event was organized on social media and drew hundreds of people to an intersection, blocking other drivers from going through the area. Investigators did not release the exact location.

Drivers did donuts and drifted along with "other knowingly illegal and reckless driving activities," FHP said.

Troopers, along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, arrested the following suspects:

Jakob Bryan, 20, Land O’Lakes

Jakiya Burr, 24, Lake Wales

Jaewon Foster, 29, Haines City

Ethan Marton, 20, Holiday

Marquis Pinkins, 29, Haines City

Alex Rodriguez-Lazu, 20, Lakeland

Ramon Santiago, 20, Lakeland

Grant Watson, 18, Wesley Chapel

17-year-old male, Wesley Chapel

17-year-old male, Tampa

The suspects face various charges ranging from unlawful racing on a highway to drug possession. Law enforcement also confiscated three guns and impounded four vehicles.

"Street racing and roadway takeovers are incredibly dangerous," FHP said in a statement. "They obstruct normal traffic flow and can prevent or deter emergency response, potentially putting lives at risk. Individuals taking part in events such as this can be charged with spectating, riding as a passenger, and, if driving, unlawful racing, in addition to many other charges regarding the reckless endangerment of others while they are behind the wheel."

