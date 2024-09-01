10 arrested in 'street takeover' at Hillsborough County intersection: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - Ten people face criminal charges after what the Florida Highway Patrol called a "coordinated street takeover event" in Hillsborough County.
According to FHP, the event was organized on social media and drew hundreds of people to an intersection, blocking other drivers from going through the area. Investigators did not release the exact location.
Drivers did donuts and drifted along with "other knowingly illegal and reckless driving activities," FHP said.
Troopers, along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, arrested the following suspects:
- Jakob Bryan, 20, Land O’Lakes
- Jakiya Burr, 24, Lake Wales
- Jaewon Foster, 29, Haines City
- Ethan Marton, 20, Holiday
- Marquis Pinkins, 29, Haines City
- Alex Rodriguez-Lazu, 20, Lakeland
- Ramon Santiago, 20, Lakeland
- Grant Watson, 18, Wesley Chapel
- 17-year-old male, Wesley Chapel
- 17-year-old male, Tampa
The suspects face various charges ranging from unlawful racing on a highway to drug possession. Law enforcement also confiscated three guns and impounded four vehicles.
"Street racing and roadway takeovers are incredibly dangerous," FHP said in a statement. "They obstruct normal traffic flow and can prevent or deter emergency response, potentially putting lives at risk. Individuals taking part in events such as this can be charged with spectating, riding as a passenger, and, if driving, unlawful racing, in addition to many other charges regarding the reckless endangerment of others while they are behind the wheel."
