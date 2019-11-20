10-year-old boy dies after shooting at NJ high school football game

article

A 10-year-old boy named Micah Tennant, who was injured during a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game, has died, officials confirmed Wednesday. The boy was shot in the neck as he sat in the stands during a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden.

The news comes hours before the Pleasantville High School and Camden High School football teams were slated to resume their previously interrupted game at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field.

Each high school was provided a defined number of free passes, specifically for distribution to players’ parents and family members. The game will be closed to the general public.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that a senselessly violent act has impacted this game, and there will certainly be a wide range of emotions along both sidelines," Larry White, executive director of NJSIAA, said previously.

"However, thanks to the Eagles’ generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game. They’ll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win."

Six men were charged in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman and one of the three people wounded in what authorities said was the result of “petty vengeance.”

The wounded man, Ibn Abdullah, 27, was the target of the shooting and was charged because a gun was found on him when emergency responders went to his aid, authorities said during a news conference at the school. He is in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery.

A 15-year-old boy who was also injured was treated for a graze wound.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of the 10-year-old has raised more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday night.

The shooting at a packed Friday night playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds sent fans and players frantically running for safety.

Authorities declined to discuss what led to the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation, but said it did not appear that any of the men charged had any connection to the game.

"Unlike some of the shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School," Atlantic County prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a news release.

Tyner said Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder and two weapons counts. Wyatt is now facing a murder charged in Micah's death, according to the prosecutor's office. He remains charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Alvin Wyatt is now facing a murder charge in the death of a 10-year-old boy who was shot at a high school football game. (Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

Authorities said Wyatt was captured in the end zone moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the security detail assigned to the game.

Three other men — 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn and 27-year-old Michael Mack — face weapons charges. A fourth, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces weapons and eluding charges. Abdullah is also facing weapons charges because a gun was found on him.

