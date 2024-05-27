'100 Deadly Days of Summer': Spike in fatal crashes involving teen drivers

As schools let out and college students head home for the summer, safety experts say parents should talk to their young drivers about a deadly statistic on the roadways.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day has become known among motor safety experts as the "100 Deadly Days of Summer" due to a spike in fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

"In 2023, teens were involved in nearly 20,000 crashes, leading to nearly six fatalities per week during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a press conference ahead of Memorial Day weekend. "That's 83 deaths, six deaths per week involving teens in crashes right here in Florida."

On average last year between Memorial Day and Labor Day, seven people died per day nationwide from accidents involving teen drivers during this time period.

AAA warns 16- and 17-year-olds are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

A big reason why: teens are far less experienced drivers, more inclined to take risks, and more likely to have major distractions like other teens and cellphones in the car with them.

"A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration analyzed data from multiple studies, which determined that risky driving behaviors increased with the number of teens in the car. With a young driver behind the wheel, just one teenage passenger increases the risk of a crash by two and a half times. And two or more teen passengers increases that risk by more than three times," said Moody.

Seatbelts and speed are two more key contributors to deadly crashes.

Statistics from NHTSA show speed was involved in 30-percent of deadly crashes involving a teen.

A 2020 study of fatal crashes involving a teen driver found more than half weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

Ahead of the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released a new Arrive Alive Crash Dashboard with updated statistics on the sharp increase in fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

The dashboard includes tips for parents on how to talk to their teens about motor safety and crucial reminders for teens, whether they’re driving or just along for the ride.

