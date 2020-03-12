‘1000 Miles of Sebring’ canceled due to travel ban; ’12 Hours of Sebring’ is still a go

article

Highlands County officials announced the Sebring 1000 has been canceled, the 12 Hours of Sebring is still scheduled to go on.

According to the World Endurance Championship, said its leaders made the decision after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban for flights from Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting midnight Friday, most foreign nationals will not be allowed to travel from Europe to the U.S., the exception is for travelers from the United Kingdom.

“After a careful review of the situation, it has been determined that the WEC race will be cancelled,” according to a statement released Thursday morning. “Given the large number of drivers, team staff and officials who are still in Europe and who were scheduled to travel to the USA in the coming days, it would not be possible or appropriate to stage the race in their absence.”

The race was originally scheduled for March 20. In addition, the WEC’s Sebring test scheduled for March 14 and 15 will also be canceled.

“This decision was not made lightly. Our teams and officials place great value on racing at Sebring in front of its enthusiastic and knowledgeable fans,” Gerard Neveu, the CEO, said in a statement. “WEC remains committed at all times to the health and welfare of its teams, officials and race fans. Further, the quality of every aspect of a WEC race event is at the heart of everything that we do and will never be compromised.”

WEC cars and equipment are currently at the Sebring Raceway Paddock, and officials said they will work to ship them back to Europe.

The “1000 Miles of Sebring” was part of a double-header with “IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring” at the Sebring International Raceway from March 19- 21.

Elsewhere, the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are still scheduled for this weekend.

