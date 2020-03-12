‘General admission attendance’ canceled for Firestone Grand Prix

article

A day after announcing the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is “still a go,” city officials may reconsider that decision. On Thursday morning, Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the city will cancel “general admission attendance.”

The fate of the race will be announced by Thursday afternoon, city officials said. Kriseman issued the following statement on Twitter:

"Yesterday I said the situation regarding the coronavirus was fluid. I said that for a reason. Since yesterday, we've learned of a coronavirus case at an open-air event similar to ours, Bike Week. Then, at an EMS conference across the Bay from us. The WHO has since called this a global pandemic. My most important job is public safety and health. It is for that reason that we are cancelling general attendance at the @GPSTPETE.

We are working w/ the promoters and @IndyCar and will have more announcements later as to whether the race itself will run.

I don't make this decision lightly. I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that's just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more. Thank you for your trust."

The restriction for those who purchased general admission tickets comes hours after the World Endurance Championship announced that the “1000 Miles of Sebring” will be canceled.

On Wednesday, Kriseman and other city officials reassured racing fans that the coronavirus threat in St. Pete was a “low-risk” situation, and said the event will continue as scheduled this weekend.