11-year-old robbed of fundraising money while selling chocolate in Lake Wales: LWPD

An 11-year-old selling chocolate for a school fundraiser was robbed of $107 in downtown Lake Wales on April 25, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

Investigators say the suspect, 18-year-old Isaiyah Cabrera, ran over the child's foot while leaving the scene on an electric scooter after snatching the money envelope from him.

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

When police went to arrest Cabrera on Tuesday, they also found him with a loaded .25 caliber handgun. Cabrera later told police that he had the gun with him at the time of the robbery.

Detectives say that surveillance footage from local businesses helped them identify Cabrera.

During conversations at one of those businesses, The Ranch Taproom and Coffeehouse, two staff members stepped up to replace what was stolen from the boy.

Police later said that the boy was then overwhelmed with joy.

What they're saying:

"The Lake Wales Police Department commends the swift actions of its officers and the compassionate response from the community members at The Ranch Taproom and Coffeehouse," said LWPD. "Their support helped bring resolution and comfort to the young victim."

Cabrera has been charged with robbery by sudden snatching while in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and violation of probation.

He was on probation at the time of the incident for a previous theft offense.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lake Wales Police Department.

