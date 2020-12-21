11,015 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 112 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 11,015 Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,212,581.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 20,680, an increase of 112 since Sunday's update. In addition, a total of 296 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County reported eight new deaths, Pasco reported five, Citrus and Polk each reported four, Highlands and Pinellas each reported two, while Manatee and Sarasota each reported one.

Of the 1,212,581 cases, 1,192,456 are Florida residents while 20,125 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 70,849

Pinellas: 40,987

Sarasota: 16,975

Manatee: 20,355

Sumter: 4,421

Polk: 33,741

Citrus: 6,050

Hernando: 6,615

Pasco: 19,787

Highlands: 4,592

DeSoto: 2,737

Hardee: 1,974

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health. (Sunday)

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Monday, 5,514 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 60,152 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 13,148 new cases reported Thursday was the highest single-day increase since July.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it has also begun to increase again. It was at 8.45% on Sunday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through October -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

