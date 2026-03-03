Car slams into telephone box, fence and tree killing driver and seriously injuring passenger in Hudson: FHP

The Brief A high-speed crash in Hudson turned deadly after a Saturn sedan went off the road and collided with a telephone box, fence and a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the driver, a 37-year-old man, was heading east on Beagle Road when he lost control of his Saturn sedan and went off the road just east of Orwell Road. The impact partially ejected the driver from the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.



A man is dead, and a woman is seriously injured after a high-speed crash in Hudson on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver, a 37-year-old man, was heading east on Beagle Road when he lost control of his Saturn sedan and went off the road just east of Orwell Road. As the car left the roadway, it struck a telephone box, a fence, and a tree.

What we know:

Neither the driver nor his passenger, a 40-year-old Spring Hill woman, were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The impact partially ejected the driver from the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is being investigated and the names of the two people involved have not been released yet.