Expand / Collapse search

11,048 new COVID-19 cases, 217 additional deaths in Florida this week

By NSF staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Florida
The News Service of Florida

Delta variant to become dominant COVID strain, experts say

Things may be feeling more normal in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, especially in the Sunshine State. Florida leads the nation for new daily cases of COVID-19 and Bay Area hospitals say the patients landing in their beds tend to be younger and unvaccinated.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida has added more than 200 deaths and 11,000 cases of COVID-19, as 57% of people ages 12 and older have been vaccinated, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health. 

As of Thursday, 37,772 Florida residents had died of COVID-19, an increase of 217 from a week earlier. 

Meanwhile, 2,321,929 residents had tested positive for the virus, up 11,048 from the previous week. 

MORE: Florida leads nation in new daily cases of COVID-19, doctors say

The report also shows that 57% of people ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 

In all, 9,212,289 people were considered fully vaccinated, while 1,621,232 had received first doses in two-dose series.

MORE: First Lady Jill Biden joins Tampa Bay Lightning for ‘Shots on Ice’ COVID vaccine event

First lady makes vaccination push in Tampa

Evan Axelbank reports