11,048 new COVID-19 cases, 217 additional deaths in Florida this week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida has added more than 200 deaths and 11,000 cases of COVID-19, as 57% of people ages 12 and older have been vaccinated, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.
As of Thursday, 37,772 Florida residents had died of COVID-19, an increase of 217 from a week earlier.
Meanwhile, 2,321,929 residents had tested positive for the virus, up 11,048 from the previous week.
The report also shows that 57% of people ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
In all, 9,212,289 people were considered fully vaccinated, while 1,621,232 had received first doses in two-dose series.
