13-acre landfill property sold in hopes of creating opportunities for Newtown community in Sarasota

Beyond the no dumping or trespassing sign, Ernie DuBose II sees a field of opportunity.

"I chose to come back here. I choose to stay here, so that I can invest and give back to my community," he told FOX 13.

The City of Sarasota agreed to sell the 13-acre property, named Marian Anderson Place to Newtown Gateway LLC for $50,000.

It’s the largest parcel of land owned by the city of more than 80 years.

The site was once an unlicensed landfill, and the debris that remains here is up to 12-feet deep. It’ll also require an extensive and expensive clean up, costing upwards of $4 million and approval by the Department of Environmental Protection.

"I remember coming here with my grandfather and dumping things off. In all of my adult life, it’s just been sitting here. There’s been many attempts to redevelop the site," said DuBose.

DuBose and Newtown Gateway LLC have a vision of transforming the land into space for a medical office, light industrial and office space. It would provide opportunities for those in Newtown to receive services lacking as well as job opportunities.

"What’s very important for me personally and my mission is we will provide jobs and business opportunities for people within the community during the construction of the project," said Dubose. "Once the project is finished and developed to provide jobs particularly for young people."

The City of Sarasota believes it could be the start of something else.

"We think once that development is there it will be a domino effect for other development that could happen on that corridor," said Wayne Applebee, the economic development manager for the city.

For DuBose it’s personal and a tribute to his family and future generations.

"For us this is about commitment, it’s about legacy. It’s about leaving our community better than it was when we got it and then paving the way for younger people," he said.

It could take upwards of two years before the land is clean and cleared. Future testing of the site will take place.