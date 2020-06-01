14 arrests after protesters turn on St. Pete officers

St. Petersburg Police say 14 people were arrested after protesters turned on law enforcement outside police headquarters late Sunday night.

The department says the violence came after 11 hours of peaceful marches and protests throughout downtown St. Petersburg on Sunday.

St. Petersburg Police say around 11 p.m. Sunday night there were around 200 protesters outside of police headquarters. At some point, people in the group became violent towards law enforcement on scene.

Police say someone tore the water meters covers off and threw them at officers. They say protesters then began throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement. Several officers were hit and a patrol car window was smashed.

St. Petersburg police say they, along with Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies and members of the Pinellas Park Police department, responded to the violence by deploying smoke and told the crowd to leave. The department says no tear gas was used.

People who refused to leave were taken into custody. St. Petersburg police say 14 people were arrested for unlawful assembly. Only one officer was hurt and suffered minor injuries.