14-year-old arrested after armed robbery outside Clearwater Publix, police say

The second teen suspect involved in an armed robbery outside a Clearwater Publix was arrested on Friday night, according to police.

Officials say two boys riding bicycles approached an armed security guard around 7 p.m. on Wednesday outside the store on Missouri Ave.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, they grabbed the gun from the guard's holster, knocking the victim to the ground before riding off.

The guard was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities charged a 16-year-old boy with armed robbery (principal) and he was booked into the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. The second suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He was also taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center, according to officials.

