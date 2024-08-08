Teen arrested after armed robbery outside Publix, Clearwater police searching for second suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 16-year-old is in custody after Clearwater police say he took part in an armed robbery outside a Publix on Wednesday.

Investigators say two males riding bicycles approached an armed security guard around 7 p.m. Wednesday outside the store on Missouri Ave., then grabbed the gun from the guard's holster, knocking the victim to the ground before riding off.

The guard was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say they identified one suspect, but they're still searching for the second robber.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

