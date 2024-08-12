14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 11-year-old St. Pete boy

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A teenager is facing charges days after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in a St. Petersburg home.

Police say Gavin Lorenzo Santos-Brown, 14, has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Veondre Hargrove.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Hargrove had gone to the home to visit a friend at a home located at 4204 11th Avenue South on August 8, and Santos-Brown arrived sometime later.

Police say there was an argument and Hargrove was shot and killed.

After the shooting, police say Santos-Brown ran away.

He turned himself in on Sunday, August 11.

The investigation is still ongoing.

