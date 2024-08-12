14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 11-year-old St. Pete boy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A teenager is facing charges days after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in a St. Petersburg home.
Police say Gavin Lorenzo Santos-Brown, 14, has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Veondre Hargrove.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Hargrove had gone to the home to visit a friend at a home located at 4204 11th Avenue South on August 8, and Santos-Brown arrived sometime later.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Police say there was an argument and Hargrove was shot and killed.
After the shooting, police say Santos-Brown ran away.
He turned himself in on Sunday, August 11.
The investigation is still ongoing.
