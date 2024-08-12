VIDEO: Suspects accused of tunneling through wall to steal from Polk County thrift store
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Two suspects are accused of tunneling through a Polk County business to break into a thrift store and rob it earlier this month, according to authorities.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating after Supreme Bargains on Recker Highway in Winter Haven was burglarized at around 5:55 a.m. on Monday, August 5.
Two suspects were caught on video surveillance entering the store by tunneling through the wall of an adjoining business. They then filled some bags with jewelry, designer purses, and the cash register, and then took off on a bike and a UHaul pulling a trailer.
PCSO asks anyone who might recognize the suspects to contact Detective Quattlebaum at 863-978-9688 or VQUattlebaum@polksheriff.org.
