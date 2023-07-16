14-year-old dies in jet ski accident on the Manatee River, FWC says

A 14-year-old has passed away due to injuries sustained in a collision between a jet ski and a boat on the Manatee River on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The 17-year-old brother of the 14-year-old is receiving medical treatment and being closely monitored. Both brothers were on the boat at the time of the incident, says the FWC.

"The FWC extends its deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic event. This loss of life is profoundly felt by our agency and the entire Manatee County community. Our thoughts are with the victims, their family, and all those affected during this extremely difficult time," a media representative of the FWC said in a press release.

Police say that the jet ski driver's condition is unknown.

This incident is currently under investigation by the FWC and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.