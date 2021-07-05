14-year-old killed in Pasco County ATV crash, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. - A teen girl died following an ATV crash on Sunday.
According to the Florida HIghway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Old Trilby Road, north of Trilby Road in Dade City.
Troopers said a single-seat ATV was heading north on Old Trilby Road. A 15-year-old was driving with three passengers – a 14-year-old and two 12-year-olds.
While traveling on the paved road, troopers said the 14-year-old fell off the ATV and had serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later passed away.
