14-year-old killed in Pasco County ATV crash, troopers say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

DADE CITY, Fla. - A teen girl died following an ATV crash on Sunday.

According to the Florida HIghway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Old Trilby Road, north of Trilby Road in Dade City.

Troopers said a single-seat ATV was heading north on Old Trilby Road. A 15-year-old was driving with three passengers – a 14-year-old and two 12-year-olds. 

While traveling on the paved road, troopers said the 14-year-old fell off the ATV and had serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later passed away.
 